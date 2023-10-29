Julio Jones scores first TD of the season, Eagles lead 31-24

Julio Jones has made his first impact play for the Eagles.

After Philadelphia safety Reed Blankenship intercepted quarterback Sam Howell to give the Eagles an extra possession deep in Washington territory, quarterback Jalen Hurts fired a seed to Jones in the end zone to give his club a 31-24 lead.

It was Jones' second target of the game and his first catch for an 8-yard score.

Jones made one catch for 3 yards in last week’s victory over Miami.

He now has 64 career touchdown receptions.