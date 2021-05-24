Julio Jones says 'out' of Atlanta in wild 'Undisputed' segment

Julio says he’s 'out' of Atlanta in wild 'Undisputed' segment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s unclear whether or not Julio Jones initially knew he was on live TV, but there’s no denying what the Falcons' All-Pro receiver said to Shannon Sharpe on Monday.

Jones said he’s leaving Atlanta but he isn’t going to the Cowboys.

While on live television, Sharpe called the 32-year-old receiver, who said about Atlanta, “I'm outta there, man.”

But Jones also said definitively that he’s not joining the Cowboys.

“I ain’t going to Dallas, man,” Jones said. “I never thought about going to Dallas.”

Jones has long been a rumored 49ers target given coach Kyle Shanahan was the Falcons' offensive coordinator with Jones in 2015 and 2016. The 49ers even became the betting favorite to land Jones after today's news.

Here’s the full clip from Monday’s Undisputed on FS1:

This is huge: Shannon Sharpe called Julio Jones live on @undisputed: Julio said he's "out of there" when asked if he wants to stay in Atlanta. He also said he doesn't want to go to the Cowboys. "I want to win."



Holy cow. I don't think he knew he was live. pic.twitter.com/5D8cXjclQt — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 24, 2021

The Jones-to-Dallas talk picked up in a big way this weekend, when a photo of Jones in a Cowboys hoodie began to circulate on the internet. That photo was seen by legendary cowboys receiver Michael Irvin, who then shared it to his 650K Twitter followers:

Until the situation is resolved, all 49ers fans -- and NFL fans at large -- will be glued to the rumor mill.

