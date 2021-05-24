Julio Jones says he's not going to Cowboys in wild 'Undisputed' segment

Julio Jones says he’s not going to Cowboys in wild TV segment originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s unclear whether or not Julio Jones initially knew he was on live TV, but there’s no denying what the All-Pro receiver said to Shannon Sharpe on Monday.

Jones said he’s leaving Atlanta but he isn’t going to the Cowboys.

While on live television, Sharpe called the 32-year-old receiver, who said about Atlanta, “I”m outta there, man.”

But Jones also said definitively that he’s not joining the Cowboys.

“I ain’t going to Dallas, man,” Jones said. “I never thought about going to Dallas.”

Here’s the full clip from Monday’s Undisputed on FS1:

The Jones-to-Dallas talk picked up in a big way this weekend, when a photo of Jones in a Cowboys hoodie began to circulate on the internet. That photo was seen by legendary cowboys receiver Michael Irvin, who then shared it to his 650K Twitter followers:

Even without Jones, the Cowboys still have a formidable trio of receivers with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. And they’ll have Dak Prescott back from injury in 2021.

