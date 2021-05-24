Julio Jones says he's not going to Cowboys in wild 'Undisputed' segment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Zangaro
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Julio Jones says he’s not going to Cowboys in wild TV segment originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s unclear whether or not Julio Jones initially knew he was on live TV, but there’s no denying what the All-Pro receiver said to Shannon Sharpe on Monday.

Jones said he’s leaving Atlanta but he isn’t going to the Cowboys.

While on live television, Sharpe called the 32-year-old receiver, who said about Atlanta, “I”m outta there, man.”

But Jones also said definitively that he’s not joining the Cowboys.

“I ain’t going to Dallas, man,” Jones said. “I never thought about going to Dallas.”

Here’s the full clip from Monday’s Undisputed on FS1:

The Jones-to-Dallas talk picked up in a big way this weekend, when a photo of Jones in a Cowboys hoodie began to circulate on the internet. That photo was seen by legendary cowboys receiver Michael Irvin, who then shared it to his 650K Twitter followers:

Even without Jones, the Cowboys still have a formidable trio of receivers with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. And they’ll have Dak Prescott back from injury in 2021.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • WR Julio Jones named potential fit for Las Vegas Raiders

    WR Julio Jones named potential fit for Las Vegas Raiders

  • NFL investigates claim team told Chung he was ‘not the right minority’ for job

    Korean American says remark made during coaching interviewLeague is attempting to diversify coaching ranks Eugene Chung during his time on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff. Photograph: George Gojkovich/Getty Images The NFL is investigating an allegation by the former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching role. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told he was “not really a minority”. “I was like, ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant he was told he was “not the right minority that we’re looking for.” The 51-year-old played five seasons in the NFL before serving as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. “I asked about [the comment], and as soon as the backtracking started, I was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no, you said it. Now that it’s out there, let’s talk about it,’” Chung said. “It was absolutely mind-blowing to me that, in 2021, something like that is actually a narrative.” The NFL said on Monday it is reviewing Chung’s comments. “That comment is completely inappropriate and contrary to league values and workplace policies,” the league said in its statement. “The NFL and its clubs are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all personnel in a manner that is consistent with our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.” The Fritz Pollard Alliance, which promotes diversity in the NFL, said it was disappointed by Chung’s story. “If the comments regarding his status as a Korean American are true, it’s further evidence the NFL’s actual hiring practices are still riddled with discrimination,” said the group in a statement. The NFL has come under increasing pressure to diversify its coaching ranks. While the majority of players are Black, the overwhelming majority of coaches are white. Chung, though, does not directly blame the league for his experiences. “I’m not sitting here bashing the league at all, because there are great mentors and there are great coaches that embrace the difference,” Chung said. “It’s just when the Asians don’t fit the narrative, that’s where my stomach churns a little bit.”

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Sal D’Amato explains justification for 10-8 in Chandler vs. Oliveira at UFC 262 – but there’s gray area

    Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.

  • Golf betting: Feeling lucky? You can still get long odds on Phil Mickelson to win U.S. Open

    Phil Mickelson is still a long shot to win the U.S. Open.

  • Motor racing-Leclerc hopes for a home race with better luck than before

    The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.

  • Soccer-Pirlo says his Juventus future does not depend on top-four finish

    To clinch a top-four finish, the Turin club must win their final game in Bologna on Sunday and hope AC Milan or Napoli drop points in their games against Atalanta and Hellas Verona. Failure to reach European soccer’s top club competition would be an enormous disappointment for Juve, winners of nine consecutive league titles before this season, and the situation has resulted in speculation that Pirlo will be replaced.

  • Josh Richardson with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • Harvick's first race at COTA leads to top-five Xfinity finish

    AUSTIN, Texas — Kevin Harvick called himself a 45-year-old rookie in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. That‘d normally be seen as a stretch — considering his 2006 title, 47 career wins and 347 overall starts in the Xfinity Series — but perhaps not this weekend at the Circuit of The Americas. Harvick had never stepped foot […]

  • Damir Hadzovic vs. Yancy Medeiros pulled from UFC Fight Night 188 lineup

    Just hours before they were set to step into the octagon, Damir Hadzovic and Yancy Medeiros have been pulled from UFC Fight Night 188.

  • The Detroit Red Wings' rebuild just got a little boost from the Boston Bruins. Here's why

    The Detroit Red Wings get a better pick because the Washington Capitals were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Report: Donovan Mitchell furious at Jazz decision to sit him Game 1 vs. Grizzlies

    The Jazz sitting Mitchell was certainly peculiar.

  • Aaron Rodgers does not report to Packers OTAs amid trade drama

    Aaron Rodgers continues to show he wants nothing to do with the Packers.

  • Julio Jones to Shannon Sharpe on Atlanta Falcons future: 'I'm out of there,' not going to play for Dallas Cowboys

    Amid rampant speculation about whether his 10-year run with the Falcons could be coming to an end, Julio Jones fueled rumors about a possible split.

  • Carmelo Anthony with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets

    Carmelo Anthony (Portland Trail Blazers) with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/22/2021

  • Soccer-Mbappe magic sets up PSG for French Cup victory

    Kylian Mbappe set up the first goal and grabbed one of his own as Paris St Germain retained the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco in Wednesday’s final at the Stade de France. Quick thinking by Mbappe to disposes Axel Disasi in his own penalty area, as the Monaco defender let a short pass from goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki slip under his feet, set up a 19th-minute opener for Mauro Icardi.

  • Spain leave Ramos out of youthful Euro 2020 squad

    Spain coach Luis Enrique on Monday left veteran defender Sergio Ramos out of his Euro 2020 squad but called up centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who recently switched his football nationality.

  • 11 Chiefs players to watch with OTAs beginning this week

    Keep an eye on these 11 players when the Chiefs hit the field for OTAs later this week.