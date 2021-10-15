Titans receiver Julio Jones has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. He has had full practices the past two days and expects to play Monday night against the Bills.

“I’m going to be ready to go,” Jones said, via Ben Arthur of The Tennessean.

Jones characterized his hamstring as “tight,” and called his absence precautionary.

“I feel great. I did everything I needed to do,” Jones said. “Just keeping a clear head, staying positive and let everything else take care of itself. I’m out here practicing. I’m out here flying around. I feel good.”

The Titans have not had Jones and A.J. Brown on the field together since the first half of the Week 3 game against the Colts. Brown returned from a hamstring injury last week.

“With Julio coming back this week, it gives us an advantage because you have to respect him,” Brown said. “We’ve got to make plays. That’s what it comes down to.”

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (knee) took a step back Friday, not practicing after being a full participant Thursday.

Dupree has not played since Week 2. He has two tackles in two games.

The Titans got cornerback Caleb Farley (illness), running back Derrick Henry (rest), defensive lineman Teair Tart (toe), left tackle Taylor Lewan (toe) and receiver Chester Rogers (groin) back to full practices. Offensive guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder) got in a limited practice after sitting out Thursday.

Julio Jones says he “feels great” and expects to play Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk