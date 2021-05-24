Julio Jones says he’s ‘out’ of Atlanta, wants to win

AJ Spurr
·2 min read
Former Alabama star wide receiver Julio Jones was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 6 overall selection in the 2011 NFL draft. He’s been with the team throughout his entire, nearly 11-year, career.

Jones, who has often been praised as one of the league’s top wide receivers, is now likely going to be traded.

Today, on FS1’s Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless, the two were discussing a recent picture of Jones in a Dallas Cowboys shirt, which they were speculating was a hint at a potential preferred landing spot.

Sharpe decided the best way to end the debate was to call Jones live on the show.

While on the phone, Jones said, “I’m outta [Atlanta], man.”

He also mentioned that he wants to go to a team that can win.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier today that the Falcons were originally looking to deal Jones outside of the NFC, but his comments today may have hindered that. The franchise will likely now look to get the best possible deal.

Roll Tide Wire will publish any and all updates regarding Julio Jones potentially being traded before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

