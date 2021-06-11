Julio Jones on Ryan Tannehill: As long as we’re on the same page, we’ll be successful

Julio Jones has played with only one starting quarterback in his 10 pro seasons. Now he’ll have another one in 2021.

After being traded from Atlanta to Tennessee, Jones will have to get used to catching passes from Ryan Tannehill instead of Matt Ryan. Developing chemistry is a process, but Jones doesn’t seem to think it’ll be much of an issue.

“It’s just talking, communication,” Jones said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I don’t think it’s going to take no time at all. He’s a veteran player, I’m a veteran player. We’ve just got to go out there and it’s just repetition at the end of the day, really. Just going out there and [say], ‘This is where I want it at, can you put it here?’ And, where he wants me at, can I get there?

“It’s just us working together. At the end of the day, as long as we’re on the same page, we’re going to be successful.”

It may not fit his reputation, but Tannehill has statistically been one of the league’s best QBs since taking over Tennessee’s starting job midway through the 2019 season. He led the league in passer rating, yards per attempt, and yards per completion in 2019. Then in 2020, he finished with 3,819 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, good for a 106.5 passer rating.

If Jones and Tannehill’s connection takes off as the players expect it to, then Tennessee’s offense should be plenty explosive in 2021.

