Julio Jones rumors, why Lance to SF makes sense & Williams may be best RB in the class of '21

It's finally here (in two days)! Andy Behrens is joined by NBC Sports Edge's Thor Nystrom in the final episode of the podcast before this weekend's NFL Draft.

After addressing the pro-level rumor of the week, that the Atlanta Falcons are fielding trade offers on star WR Julio Jones, Andy & Thor dive into their final thoughts and assessments heading into Thursday night's draft.

After a spring full of gossip connecting the San Francisco 49ers to Alabama QB Mac Jones, Thor outlines why Trey Lance seems like the obvious answer all along and breaks down the & cons of both prospects.

Later in the show, they guys talk about why North Carolina RB Javonte Williams is shooting up pro-draft boards and has both the power and finesse to become the best back in the class.

Finally, they close out recommending a tight end fantasy managers should keep an eye on who isn't named Kyle Pitts and take a deeper look at Michigan WR Nico Collins and Ohio State RB Trey Sermon.

