Julio Jones returns to practice

Wide receiver Julio Jones thinks the Falcons can keep it going after winning their first game of the season last week and he took a step toward being in the lineup on Thursday.

Jones took part in practice after sitting out on Wednesday. Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the first week of the regular season and has missed two games, but he was on the field to catch eight passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-23 win.

Jones said after the session that he thinks the team can play well against the Lions this week too.

“I think it’s going to be another great week for us,” Jones said, via William McFadden of the team’s website.

Defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) was the only other Falcons player out of practice for injury reasons on Wednesday. He was not seen on the field Thursday either.

