Julio Jones returns to limited practice, A.J. Brown remains out

The Titans got receiver Julio Jones back at practice Thursday. Jones was limited, a day after sitting out to rehab his hamstring.

Jones missed two games with his hamstring injury before returning Monday night to make three catches for 59 yards.

Receiver A.J. Brown, though, remains out of practice with an illness. He was questionable Monday night because of food poisoning but played 42 of 53 offensive snaps and made seven catches for 91 yards.

Brown has not practiced this week and tweeted he remains unable to hold anything down.

“My body is rejecting any food I eat. This shii ain’t no joke,” Brown wrote.

Cornerback Chris Jackson (ankle) and running back Jeremy McNichols (ankle) returned to limited work, and linebacker Monty Rice (groin) remained limited.

The Titans added linebacker Bud Dupree (knee) to the practice report as a limited participant. He was not on Wednesday’s report.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan (concussion) and receiver Chester Rogers (groin) remained out of practice, and the Titans gave running back Derrick Henry a rest day.

Kicker Randy Bullock (shoulder), fullback Khari Blasingame (shoulder) and guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder) returned to full participation Thursday.

