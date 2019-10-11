Julio Jones returns to a limited practice

Falcons receiver Julio Jones returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis.

It was better than Wednesday when the Pro Bowler didn’t get any work in practice.

He has a hip injury.

Jones, who recently became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 11,000 receiving yards, has 26 catches for 359 yards and four touchdowns. He has earned the respect and attention of Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, whose team faces Jones and the Falcons this week.

“He’s just a dominant player,” Kingsbury said, via Will McFadden of atlantafalcons.com. “One of the best receivers in the league, currently, and he will go down as one of the best all-time.”

Safety Ricardo Allen (knee), center Alex Mack (elbow) and receiver Russell Gage (hip) also were limited in the Falcons’ Thursday practice.

Punter Matt Wile (right quad), cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (groin) remained out.