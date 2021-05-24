Julio Jones returning to Falcons amid trade rumors? 'I'm out of there'

Nick Goss
·2 min read
Jones returning to Falcons amid trade rumors? 'I'm out of there' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Julio Jones drama took another interesting turn Monday morning when the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver was called by Shannon Sharpe live on FOX Sports 1 show "Undisputed". 

What did Jones reveal to Sharpe?

Well, it doesn't sound like he expects to be with the Falcons when Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season arrives in September.

Curran: A Pats trade for Julio Jones would put Newton in spotlight

Here's part of the exchange between Sharpe and Jones.

Sharpe: "Do you want to go to the Cowboys, or do you want to stay in Atlanta?"

Jones: "I'm out of there, man."

Sharpe: "Ideally, where would you like to go?"

Jones: "Right now, I just want to win. 

Jones also told Sharpe toward the end of the call, "I ain't going to Dallas. I never thought of going to Dallas."

The trade rumors surrounding Jones have ramped up in recent weeks. The New England Patriots reportedly have had internal discussions about making a potential trade for Jones, which would give them a much-needed infusion of elite talent at the wide receiver position.

What's the latest on Jones' situation in Atlanta? NFL Media's Ian Rapoport provided some context Monday:

What kind of package could the Falcons get (or not get) in return for Jones? Here's an update from ESPN's Adam Schefter:

The concern for teams interested in Jones is that he's going to make $15.3 million guaranteed this coming season. That's a lot for any wide receiver, especially one who's 32 years old and just finished his 10th pro season.

Still, if healthy, Jones can be a game-changing player offensively. For teams that are one or two pieces from being a legit contender in either conference, rolling the dice on Jones would be a worthy gamble.

