Julio Jones remains limited with hamstring issue

The Falcons added star receiver Julio Jones to the injury report Friday. They listed him as limited with a hamstring issue.

It didn’t stop him from playing 65 of 79 offensive snaps or from making nine catches for 157 yards.

Jones, though, remained a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with the hamstring injury.

Left tackle Jake Matthews (knee), cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) did not practice.

Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) was limited.

Defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle) was a full participant.

The Cowboys had only one player on their injury report: Cornerback Jourdan Lewis returned to practice as a full participant after missing all of last week and the season opener against the Rams with an ankle issue.

