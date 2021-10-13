Wide receiver Julio Jones has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but a return to action may be on the radar for this week.

Reporters at the open session of the Titans practice on Wednesday send word that Jones was on the field and taking part in the team’s first session of the week. With a Monday night game this week, the Titans won’t release an injury report with participation levels until Thursday but the fact that he’s working at all is a good sign for the chances of having him ready to go against the Bills.

Jones also missed a good portion of Week Three with the hamstring injury and has 12 catches for 104 yards on the year.

Safety Amani Hooker was also back on the field for the Titans on Wednesday. Hooker has been designated to return from injured reserve. He’s been out since Week One and can be activated at any point in the next three weeks.

Julio Jones practicing for Titans on Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk