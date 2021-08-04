Julio Jones out of practice again, Titans will stay cautious

Wide receiver Julio Jones remained out of practice on Wednesday and it sounds like it might be a while he’s back on the field for the Titans.

Jones left Monday’s practice after consulting with trainers in the wake of going down to the turf while trying to catch a Ryan Tannehill pass. The nature of the injury hasn’t been disclosed, but it is enough for the team to keep him sidelined.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said, via multiple reporters, that the team is going to remain cautious with the wideout “so the Julio watch will continue.”

Jones missed seven games with injuries last season and it’s no surprise that the Titans will try to do anything they can in order to keep him in the lineup this year. Once he’s back, we’ll see if their approach pays off.

