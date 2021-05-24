Julio Jones, potential Jets trade target, says he's 'out of' Atlanta
The Jets have revamped their entire offense this offseason, drafting their hopeful new franchise quarterback Zach Wilson, and solidifying the left side of the line with Alijah Vera-Tucker.
They also drafted wide receiver Elijah Moore in the second round, running back Michael Carter in the fourth, and signed receiver Corey Davis.
And now, they might be able to get their finishing touch with one of the best wide receivers to ever play the game.
On FOX Sports' Undisputed Monday morning, Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones hinted that he has played his last game as a Falcon.
"I'm out of there," he told Shannon Sharpe.
It's no secret that the Jets have plenty of draft capital, and Joe Douglas has done almost everything in his power to give his new QB as much help as possible.
Key word: almost.
It's hard to imagine that Douglas would be willing to trade any of his new draftees to Atlanta for the 32-year-old.
But if the juice is there, it may be worth the squeeze for a team that, on paper, is much better than last year's 2-14 squad, and would automatically become better with Jones on the outside.