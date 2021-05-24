Julio Jones, potential Jets trade target, says he's 'out of' Atlanta

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Morik
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julio Jones
Julio Jones

The Jets have revamped their entire offense this offseason, drafting their hopeful new franchise quarterback Zach Wilson, and solidifying the left side of the line with Alijah Vera-Tucker.

They also drafted wide receiver Elijah Moore in the second round, running back Michael Carter in the fourth, and signed receiver Corey Davis.

And now, they might be able to get their finishing touch with one of the best wide receivers to ever play the game.


On FOX Sports' Undisputed Monday morning, Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones hinted that he has played his last game as a Falcon.

"I'm out of there," he told Shannon Sharpe.

It's no secret that the Jets have plenty of draft capital, and Joe Douglas has done almost everything in his power to give his new QB as much help as possible.

Key word: almost.

It's hard to imagine that Douglas would be willing to trade any of his new draftees to Atlanta for the 32-year-old.

But if the juice is there, it may be worth the squeeze for a team that, on paper, is much better than last year's 2-14 squad, and would automatically become better with Jones on the outside.

Recommended Stories

  • Julio Jones on Atlanta: “I’m out of there”

    Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones does not expect to be a Falcon much longer. In a brief conversation with Shannon Sharpe on FS1, Jones said he does not anticipate remaining in Atlanta. “I’m out of there,” Jones said. Asked where he would like to go, Jones indicated that his top priority is going to a [more]

  • Jets RB Michael Carter has the talent to thrive in Mike LaFleur’s offense

    The Jets' fourth-round running back is a great fit in the wide-zone scheme.

  • Report: Patriots had ‘internal discussions’ about Julio Jones trade

    While it's still tough for fans to accept, there's a very real possibility that wide receiver Julio Jones has played his last game as a member of the Falcons.

  • Clippers' big problem is stopping Luka Doncic. The answer may be the most obvious one

    Clippers coach Tyronn Lue suggested that Kawhi Leonard will spend more time defending Mavericks star Luka Doncic in Game 2 of their playoff series on Tuesday.

  • Aaron Rodgers does not report to Packers OTAs amid trade drama

    Aaron Rodgers continues to show he wants nothing to do with the Packers.

  • Golf-Koepka angry after getting 'dinged' in gallery frenzy

    Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.

  • Chaos Erupts in First Full Rain NASCAR Cup Race

    "It's the most unsafe thing I've done, by a lot," said Kevin Harvick

  • 2021 NFL power rankings: Why Peter King ranks 49ers as fifth-best team

    If healthy, the 49ers should return to contention in 2021.

  • New England Patriots may make big push to trade for Julio Jones

    Reports of Julio Jones being on the traded have been swirling for a few days now, and there could be one team to make a big push ...

  • Tiger Woods and Tom Brady hail ‘truly inspirational’ Phil Mickelson

    Mickelson, 50, became golf’s oldest major winner on SundayJack Nicklaus also salutes Mickelson for US PGA victory Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have both won majors past the age of 40. Photograph: Curtis Compton/AP As Phil Mickelson became the oldest major winner of all time on Sunday, a number of other athletes who have achieved success in the later stages of their careers paid tribute. Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021 Mickelson claimed the US PGA Championship at the age of 50 and one of the first to offer their congratulations was his old rival Tiger Woods. “Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!,” wrote Woods on Twitter. Woods won the 2019 Masters at the age of 43 but a serious car crash earlier this year has cast doubt on whether he will ever play professional golf again. “Thank you. I’m pulling for your quick return,” wrote Mickelson in reply to Woods’s tweet. Jack Nicklaus is still the oldest Masters champion of all time: he won the title at Augusta in 1986 shortly after he had turned 46. Nicklaus mentioned that mark in a video message to Mickelson on Twitter. “Fantastic golf this week at Kiawah,” said Nicklaus. “You played great, didn’t make any dumb mistakes, which is the whole key to winning a major championship. You played the golf course, as dangerous as it is, very, very well … And, you know, something that strikes me: 50-years-old is older than 46.” Hey Phil, 50 years old is older than 46. Congratulations, my friend. pic.twitter.com/drb8PzftaB— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) May 24, 2021 Away from golf, perhaps the most famous athlete in America, Tom Brady, was watching Mickelson’s final round on Sunday. Brady already held the title of oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, a record he broke in 2019, when he steered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory in February at the age of 43. As Mickelson holed out from sand on the fifth hole on Sunday, Brady tweeted “That’s my quarterback!!!”. Age is just a number, congrats @PhilMickelson 👍🏼. Amazing to see and very motivating for the future...can’t wait for 2047 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼— Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) May 24, 2021 Finally, there was praise from last year’s US PGA champion, Collin Morikawa, who was 23 when he claimed the title. “Age is just a number, congrats @PhilMickelson. Amazing to see and very motivating for the future...can’t wait for 2047,” he wrote on Twitter.

  • Man Utd players lobby for Jack Grealish signing but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Jadon Sancho as transfer priority

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Jadon Sancho a transfer priority this summer despite support from some Manchester United players for Jack Grealish as a signing. Solskjaer will turn his attention to strengthening his squad after the Europa League final on Wednesday against Villarreal, with Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho a long-term target in a market that will be impacted by whether Harry Kane can succeed in leaving Tottenham. Sancho, 21, is expected to be allowed to leave Dortmund in the next window for around £75million, one year after United were interested but could not strike a deal for the ex-Manchester City winger. Grealish is also admired at Old Trafford, where players who have faced him or played with him at England privately consider him to be an appealing summer signing. The Aston Villa forward would command a fee similar to Sancho, with the Dortmund player thought to be Solskjaer's preference. Pep Guardiola regards Grealish as one of the best players in the Premier League and he is one of the players Manchester City are considering as they look to defend their title in 2021/22. Kane’s desire to leave Spurs, however, has changed the landscape of the summer market as only United, City and Chelsea could realistically afford any deal for him to remain in England. Solskjaer refused to rule out a move for another striker despite Edinson Cavani committing himself to United for a further campaign. The Norwegian’s aim is for a “stronger squad at the start of next season” Sancho has remained in his thinking in the season after Dortmund’s asking price of £108million was not met by a bidder, or lowered by the Bundesliga club. Despite his future looking uncertain at the start of the campaign he returned eight goals and 11 assists in his league matches. He has other clubs across Europe looking at his situation following his rise at Westfalenstadion, where he quickly broke into the first team and earned England recognition after moving to Germany four years ago. Dortmund finished in the Champions League positions this season but an eventual return to England has looked possible for Sancho. At United, Solskjaer has wanted another wide forward as he attempts to close the gap on City and sustain a title challenge. He could win his first major trophy as United’s manager when his team faces Unai Emery’s team at Gdansk Stadium in Poland. Harry Maguire has been a doubt with ankle-ligament damage. United forward Mason Greenwood believes the trophy will be a breakthrough moment for his team. "If you want to be the best football club in the world or in the country you've got to bring home the silverware and that's something United have done over many years,” he said. "We've maybe dropped off a little bit throughout the recent years but hopefully, after this one, if we win against Villarreal, that can be like a little stepping stone to get us started on where we want to be."

  • Ian Begley takes a closer look at Knicks Game 1 loss to the Hawks | The Putback with Ian Begley

    In a special edition of the Putback with Ian Begley on SportsNite, SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and Chris Williamson analyze the New York Knicks tough Game 1 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

  • The Wraparound: Little time for Oilers to shake off collapse vs. Jets

    Your daily look at the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • How Corey Kluber's turnaround changes Yankees rotation | Home Schooled | SportsNite

    Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber threw the sixth no-hitter of the 2021 season and has won his last four decisions. The crew discusses Kluber's turnaround this season and how it will impact the Yankees rotation down the road and possibly in the playoffs. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Bruins solve Capitals in all facets to move on in playoffs

    They’re moving on to face either the Penguins or Islanders after steamrolling the Capitals in five games

  • Texans are dead last in Peter King’s NFL power rankings

    The Houston Texans are No. 32 in Peter King's latest power rankings at NBC Sports' "Football Morning in America" column.

  • Spain, Germany announce EURO 2020 squads

    Spain and Germany both announced their EURO 2020 squads and there were plenty of surprises from the two European powerhouses.

  • 18 Sooners among Athlon Sports’ 2021 Big 12 All-Conference Team

    18 Oklahoma football players featured in Athlon Sports' 2021 All-Big 12 first, second, third and fourth team projections.

  • High school basketball powerhouses set to form national league

    National Interscholastic Basketball Conference to feature top eight high school basketball teams, including IMG Academy and Monteverde