Julio Jones: I picked No. 2 as a reminder you have to deal with the whole offense

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Julio Jones‘ new start with the Titans includes a new uniform number and he got to wear No. 2 for the first time at Thursday’s practice.

At a press conference after the session, Jones was asked if there was any significance to the choice. He said there was no special meaning to him about the number, but that the inspiration came during a dinner with wide receiver A.J. Brown and quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Jones confirmed Brown offered him No. 11, but the wideout said he came up with No. 2 because it acts as a reminder of what the Titans can do on offense when Jones, Brown and running back Derrick Henry take the field with Tannehill.

“He tried to give me the 11, and I said, ‘I don’t want it, that’s your number,’ Jones said. “I was like ‘I’m just going to go with the No. 2.’ . . . One plus one is two. Then two times 11 is 22, so it’s kind of like you’re going to have to deal with us. All four of us, actually. But you’re going to have to deal with the whole offense. It takes all 11 guys. But this No. 2 thing is to just keep the guys going and have fun with it. At the end of the day, it’s our job, but we want to have fun with it.”

Jones said earlier in the media session that defenses will have to “pick your poison” against the Titans and it’s unlikely that those units need the mathematical exercise to remind them of their predicament.

Julio Jones: I picked No. 2 as a reminder you have to deal with the whole offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

