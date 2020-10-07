Julio Jones passes Roddy White as franchise’s receptions leader

Matt Urben

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones attempted to play through a severe hamstring injury during the team’s Monday night loss to the Packers. Jones wound up leaving the the game early, but not before snatching the franchise record for most career receptions from Roddy White.

Through nine and a quarter seasons in Atlanta, Jones has racked up 812 catches, 12,338 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns. Check out this video the team’s Twitter account released highlighting Jones’ remarkable career thus far.


