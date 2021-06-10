Julio Jones participates in first practice with Tennessee Titans

Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones was traded by the Atlanta Falcons just a few days ago to the Tennessee Titans for a trade package full of future draft picks that did not do too much damage to the Titans.

The NFL moves fast, but Julio “Jet” Jones moves faster.

He touched down in Tennessee shortly after being traded. Then, he got his new jersey number (No. 2) and is already out on the field with the rest of the team participating in practices.

Having Jones join an offensively loaded team that already had elite running back Derrick Henry and up-and-coming wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Some of the quickest feet in the game.

Julio Jones is at Titans OTA’s 😁🔥pic.twitter.com/oewKrrD6Q3 — Alabama Diehards (@AlabamaDieHards) June 10, 2021

Elite speed with a routine catch for Jones.

Julio Jones took the field for the first time today as a member of the #Titans. Here he is in action, via @TDavenport_NFL. pic.twitter.com/am1iaDTOet — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 10, 2021

First practice with his new team and he’s all in.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.s