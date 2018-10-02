Julio Jones on pace for NFL-record 2,008 receiving yards, zero touchdowns

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is having a great season. In most respects.

Jones has 29 catches for an NFL-high 502 yards this season. His average of 17.3 yards per catch is his highest since he was a rookie, and his 502 yards put hi on pace for 2,008 yards for a 16-game season, which would be an NFL record.

But there’s one problem: Jones still hasn’t scored. Jones has zero touchdown passes this season, which would seem shocking except that he had only three touchdowns last season. Last year Jones finished second in the NFL with 1,444 receiving yards, but he had just three receiving touchdowns, which tied for 71st in the NFL.

It’s probably more a fluke than anything else that Jones hasn’t been able to find the end zone this season, but the Falcons would like to see him score a touchdown. Perhaps in addition to gaining 2,000 yards.