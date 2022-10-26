Bucs coach Todd Bowles calls receiver Julio Jones a game-time decision.

Jones officially is questionable on the practice report. He had limited practices Tuesday and Wednesday.

He has a knee injury that has kept him out since Week 4 when he had one catch for 7 yards on 18 offensive snaps in the loss to Kansas City. the only other game Jones has played this season was the season-opening victory over Dallas in which he caught three passes for 69 yards and took two carries for 17 yards.

The Bucs ruled out receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), offensive guard Luke Goedeke (foot), cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck).

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) officially is questionable.

Julio Jones officially questionable for Thursday Night Football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk