The Falcons ruled running back Todd Gurley out on Friday with a knee injury and it looks like they’ll be without another key offensive player against the Raiders as well.

Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris said that wide receiver Julio Jones was going to be a gametime decision this week and it looks like he will be on the wrong side of that call. Jones was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury after failing to practice on Friday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he will miss the game.

If so, it will be the third game that Jones has missed due to injury this season.

Tight end Hayden Hurst was also listed as questionable due to an ankle injury that kept him out of practice twice last week. Rapoport reports he is expected to play against the Raiders, however.

Julio Jones is not expected to play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk