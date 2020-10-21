Falcons receiver Julio Jones has had a handful of limited practices since injuring his hamstring in Week One, including last Friday. He has missed most practices.

He was out of practice again Wednesday.

Jones caught nine passes for 157 yards in the opener, but his hamstring limited him in the three days of practice leading up to the Week Two game against the Cowboys. He played 59 of 75 offensive snaps but caught only two passes for 24 yards against the Cowboys and dropped a would-be touchdown.

He sat out games in Weeks Three and Five after playing only 15 offensive snaps in Week Four.

But he returned Sunday to play 64 of 80 offensive snaps and made eight receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat (rest) also sat out Wednesday’s practice.

Receiver Brandon Powell (elbow), receiver Calvin Ridley (elbow), cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle) were limited.

Julio Jones misses practice again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk