Could this be the week Julio Jones returns?

The veteran receiver was upgraded to a limited participant on Tuesday’s injury report, after he was listed as a non-participant on Monday.

However, Jones was also a limited participant in last Thursday’s practice before he sat out Friday’s session and was ruled out.

Jones is dealing with a knee injury and has not played since Week Four, when he had one catch for 7 yards on 18 offensive snaps in Tampa Bay’s 41-31 loss to Kansas City. the only other game Jones has played this season was the Week One victory over Dallas, in which he caught three passes for 69 yards and took two carries for 17 yards.

Receiver Mike Evans (ankle), tight end Ko Kieft (ankle), and guard Shaq Mason (ankle) also went from DNP to limited on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) remained limited.

Tight end Cameron Brate (neck), cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), guard Luke Goedeke (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), and safety Antoine Winfield (concussion) all remained non-participants.

Julio Jones, Mike Evans upgraded to limited participants on Tuesday injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk