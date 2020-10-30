Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones had 137 receiving yards on Thursday night, putting him in some very elite company in NFL history.

Jones now has 35 career games with at least 125 receiving yards. That ties him with Randy Moss, who also had 35 such games in his career.

Only Jerry Rice, who had 49 games of 125 or more yards, had more such games in NFL history. Even though NFL passing offenses are putting up stats like never before, no one is close to catching Rice’s career receiving records.

Jones went through a rough stretch this season, missing two games and playing sparingly in two others because of a hamstring injury. But when healthy he’s been as good as any receiver in the NFL this season. And he’s one of the best ever.

Julio Jones matches Randy Moss with 35th career 125-yard game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk