Julio Jones: I’m out of there, regarding Atlanta Falcons

Shannon Sharpe called Julio Jones on “Undisputed” Monday and wound up with some major scoopage.

The Hall of Famer is co-host of the FS1 show and dialed up the Atlanta Falcons star wideout live on the air.

“You want to go to the Cowboys, Julio? Or you want to stay in Atlanta?” Sharpe asked. Jones responded, “I’m outta there, man.”

This is huge: Shannon Sharpe called Julio Jones live on @undisputed: Julio said he's "out of there" when asked if he wants to stay in Atlanta. He also said he doesn't want to go to the Cowboys. "I want to win." Holy cow. I don't think he knew he was live. pic.twitter.com/5D8cXjclQt — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 24, 2021

When asked where he ideally would like to end up, Jones replied, “I want to win.”

That no doubt was spawned because he was seen on social media in a Cowboys sweatshirt over the weekend.

Met Julio Jones in Dallas, wearing a cowboys jersey…wouldn’t be mad! @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/3pnuDDHfl1 — Mike Starkey (@MikeStarkey2) May 22, 2021

One question that is unanswered is whether Jones knew he was on the air when the Hall of Famer dialed him up.

Jones has 848 catches for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns since being a first-round pick of the Falcons in 2011.

