Julio Jones looking good for Monday

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was back on the practice field Thursday in a limited basis, and it appeared to be a good sign for the Falcons.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the signs are pointing to a return for Jones Monday night against the Packers.

Jones missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, and the Falcons could have clearly used him as they fell apart late against the Bears.

Jones had nine catches for 157 yards in the opener, and since then, Calvin Ridley has put up big numbers. Ridley’s topped 100 yards in all three games this season. Ridley was out of practice Thursday with an ankle issue.

