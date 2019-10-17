Julio Jones limited with hip injury

Julio Jones‘ hip injury kept him limited in Thursday’s practice, but it doesn’t appear it will keep the Falcons receiver out of the lineup Sunday.

He played through it last week, catching eight passes for 108 yards against the Cardinals.

Jones has played 74.4 percent of the snaps this season, making 34 catches for 467 yards and four touchdowns.

The Falcons listed three other players as limited — cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson (groin), safety Ricardo Allen (knee) and defensive end Adrian Clayborn (knee).

Cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) and offensive guard James Carpenter (knee) did not practice.