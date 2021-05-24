Julio Jones say he’s likely leaving the Falcons, wants to play for a winner

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones appears to be on the move. The wide receiver spoke to Shannon Sharpe on Fox’s Undisputed Monday, taking a call from the analyst.

Although he did not explicitly say where he would like to end up, he did indicate that he was not interested in going to the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys first came about as he was spotted wearing a Cowboys sweatshirt over the weekend. He also made it very clear that he wants to go somewhere where he can win.

The former Alabama star has recorded 12,896 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns in a career that has spanned 10 seasons to this point. Suffering a hamstring injury last year, he still managed to record 51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games played.

Even though his destination is not clear at this time, it is very clear that he no longer wants to be a Falcon come the fall. The Patriots have been linked to several reports involving Julio Jones. On Saturday, it was reported that Jones would like to play with Cam Newton. Where his actual destination will be remains to be seen.

