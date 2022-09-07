Julio Jones lands on Tampa Bay second string
The hopes are high for Buccaneer receiver Julio Jones. But not so high that he landed in the starting lineup.
The first officially unofficial regular-season depth chart is out for the Buccaneers. Jones is not among the team’s starters.
The Bucs list three starting receivers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and free-agent arrival Russell Gage.
Elsewhere on offense, Rachaad White is the No. 2 tailback behind Leonard Fournette. White was a third-round pick in the 2022 draft from Arizona State. Veteran Gio Bernard is No. 4, behind Ke'Shawn Vaughn.
White also is listed as the No. 1 kick returner. The primary punt returner is receiver Jaelon Darden.
