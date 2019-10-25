Julio Jones: “We’re just trying to figure out things”

It’s not necessarily in Julio Jones‘ nature to speak up.

But this has been an unusual season for the Falcons star, who interrupted head coach Dan Quinn after last week’s loss to the Rams, offering his support for his embattled boss.

“It’s just one of those things; it’s just a team thing, that’s all it is,” Jones explained Thursday, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “Guys look up at me, look toward me in those situations. We’re just trying to figure out things. That’s all it was.”

After the loss that dropped them to 1-6, Jones told players in the locker room to say the burden fell on players rather than the coaching staff, and took it upon himself as one of the veterans there to communicate that.

“Just being here for nine years, different guys in and out, we have the team to be good and be great,” Jones said. “The ball hasn’t been bouncing our way lately. And it’s just one of those things letting guys know that we’re all in here together.

“When the times get tough, you can play the blame game and things like that. None of that has happened. But I just didn’t want it to get to that point where guys are down on themselves, not trusting their routines. . . . We just talked.”

While it might not ultimately help Quinn, he appreciated the support.

“The team knows him from the leading style that he is,” Quinn said. “It is always important during the hardest moments that people step up and you are the strongest that you can be. He is such an impactful guy on this team, not just offensively. I think that is what is so unique about him.

“There are some guys who may just be a leader on the offense. Well, he is a leader on this football team. When you talk about the connecting of everybody, he is right there in the middle, front and center of that. Sometimes that leadership gets pushed to the quarterback, and certainly our team it does with Matt Ryan, but there are other players who have this connection with the entire team. None of them does it stronger than No. 11.”

The Falcons have more immediate problems this week, as Ryan might not be able to play against the Seahawks because of the right ankle sprain that has kept him out of practice so far this week.