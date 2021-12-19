Julio Jones out with hamstring injury

Titans wide receiver Julio Jones suffered a hamstring injury today in Pittsburgh.

The Titans ruled Jones out early in the second half. Jones had only been targeted once today and didn’t catch that pass.

The Titans traded a second-round draft pick to acquire Jones from the Falcons this offseason, but he has fallen short of expectations. He has struggled to stay healthy and has just 24 catches for 369 yards and no touchdowns this season.

Tennessee leads 13-3 midway through the third quarter.

