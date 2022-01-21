Julio Jones: We’re gonna go out there and put on a show

The Titans are expected to activate their most important offensive weapon off of injured reserve on Friday in running back Derrick Henry. And if he’s at the top of his game, Henry can run Tennessee to the Super Bowl.

But the club also has another player with extensive postseason experience. And if his production increases, Tennessee’s offense will be even harder to stop.

Receiver Julio Jones played only 10 games in 2021, recording just 31 catches for 434 yards with one touchdown. While he missed much of the year with various injuries, he did play in the Week 18 win over Houston that clinched the Titans’ No. 1 seed. He had five receptions for 58 yards with a touchdown in that contest.

So with Tennessee playing Cincinnati on Saturday, Jones’ emergence in the postseason could be a significant boost. Jones said this week he’s ready for it.

“I’m in a great place right now,” Jones said, via John Glennon of SI.com. “We gonna go out there and put on a show for [Titans fans]. That’s what a week of preparation [will do] — coming out here, working each and every day, and not taking it for granted, and understanding what we have in front of us.”

Jones hasn’t played in a postseason game since the 2017 season. But he’s averaged 107.4 yards per game in eight contests.

“I’m never a stat guy, don’t really pay attention to it,” Jones said. “But my team needs me, so … I’m here for it. We’re just going to take what the defense gives us and go crazy.”

The Titans’ trade for Jones didn’t quite work out for regular-season production. But there’s still a chance Jones, Henry, and receiver A.J. Brown can be the right combination of top offensive weapons to lead Tennessee to a championship.

