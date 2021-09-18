An unnecessary roughness penalty in last Sunday’s game earned Titans wide receiver Julio Jones a rebuke from head coach Mike Vrabel and the NFL wasn’t happy about it either.

The league announced it has fined Jones $10,815 for the infraction, which took place during the first quarter of their loss to the Cardinals. Jones shoved a Cardinals player after the play to turn a short third down into a long one and the Titans wound up punting.

Vrabel said the penalty fell “under the category of doing dumb s–t that hurts the team” during a Monday press conference and said later in the week that he never says anything to the media that he hasn’t said to his own players.

Jones said this week, via USAToday.com, that he “just took it a little too far” and “didn’t put the best version” of himself on the field for his first game with the Titans.

Julio Jones fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness originally appeared on Pro Football Talk