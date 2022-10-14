Julio Jones doubtful for Bucs-Steelers

Once again, it looks like the Buccaneers won’t have receiver Julio Jones.

Tampa Bay has listed Jones as doubtful for Sunday’s matchup against Pittsburgh with a knee injury. Jones did not participate in all three days of practice.

Jones has played just two games so far this year for the Bucs. He caught three passes for 69 yards in the season-opening win against Dallas, also taking a pair of carries for 17 yards. He then had a 7-yard catch in the Week Four loss to Kansas City.

Jones has struggled mightily with injuries over the past few seasons. He played nine games in 2020, his final season with Atlanta. He played 10 for Tennessee last year, catching 31 passes for just 434 yards with one touchdown.

Safety Mike Edwards, who was a limited participant in practice all week, is officially questionable after head coach Todd Bowles called him a game-day decision earlier on Friday.

As Bowles also mentioned, defensive tackle Akeem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), and safety Logan Ryan (foot) are out.

