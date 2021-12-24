One of the more intriguing moves of the 2021 offseason happened when the Titans sent a 2022 second-round pick to the Falcons for veteran receiver Julio Jones in June. Through 14 games, it hasn’t worked the way Tennessee had hoped.

Jones has appeared in only eight games. He has a mere 25 catches for 369 yards and zero touchdowns.

That’s hardly the kind of performance that will make the Titans feel good about paying him $11.513 million in 2022. The question then becomes whether and to what extent Jones would take less — from Tennessee or anyone else.

While some players will keep playing as long as they can for whatever they can get, others won’t compromise their expectations. What will Jones do if/when no one wants to give him high-end money?

We may be finding out after the season, because it will be very difficult for the Titans to justify paying Jones that kind of money for next year. And if they’re doing it simply because they gave up a 2022 second-round pick to get him, that’s definitely the wrong reason.

All that said, there’s still time for Jones to turn back the clock and show the Titans why they did what they did to get him. That effort, if it’s going to happen, needs to start tonight against the 49ers.

Julio Jones has been a disappointment for the Titans, so far originally appeared on Pro Football Talk