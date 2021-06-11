Julio Jones picked No. 2, unwilling to take No. 11 from A.J. Brown. The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver said in his first news conference as a Titan that his jersey number serves as a reminder opponents have to deal with Tennessee’s entire offense.

Jones, the Falcons’ star receiver for 10 seasons, is willing to serve as Brown’ sidekick. Brown made the Pro Bowl in 2020 after his second consecutive 1,000-yard season.

“I am very excited [about playing with Brown], to be a 1-2 punch or 1-1 punch, or however you want to look at it,” Jones said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “He is definitely a No.1 receiver. He’s definitely a dog, and he has that competitive nature in him, and I want to show him the little things I know from experience, being in the league. But he has it all. . . . To be able to play with him, it is going to be great.”

Jones has gone to dinner with quarterback Ryan Tannehill to start building their relationship. He gives Tannehill another weapon to go with Brown, running back Derrick Henry and free agent signee Josh Reynolds.

Jones wishes defenses good luck in trying to stop them.

“I mean, defenses, you’re really going to have to pick your poison,” Jones said. If you stay in the box, put nine in the box, a guy like Derrick Henry in the backfield, you’ve got to respect him. So then, that’s when me and A.J. go to work outside. Then, if you only got eight in the box, Derrick’s going to go to work in the backfield. Great offensive line, things like that. Scheme, stuff like that. I mean, you’ve just got to pick your poison at the end of the day.”

Julio Jones: Defenses will have to pick their poison originally appeared on Pro Football Talk