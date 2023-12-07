Julio Jones, Darius Slay miss another practice

Tight end Dallas Goedert is on track to return to action for the Eagles against the Cowboys on Sunday night, but another member of the team's receiving corps may not be joining him in the lineup.

Wide receiver Julio Jones missed his second straight practice on Thursday. Jones is listed with a groin injury.

Jones has five catches for 16 yards and a touchdown in six games with the team.

Cornerback Darius Slay also sat out for the second day in a row. Slay is listed with a knee injury and as a resting player.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (groin) moved up to full participation along with Goedert and his fellow tight ends Jack Stoll (knee) and Grant Calcaterra (groin). Linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring) was the only limited participant for the Eagles.