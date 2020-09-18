Julio Jones clear, Jake Matthews questionable for Falcons

The Falcons have been confident about wide receiver Julio Jones‘ condition all week, for good reason.

The veteran wideout carries no designation on this week’s injury report, after he practiced on a limited basis each day this week despite a listed hamstring issue.

Left tackle Jake Matthews is questionable, after missing Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury suffered in last week’s loss to the Seahawks. He was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield and defensive end Charles Harris are out for the Falcons, and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson is doubtful.

