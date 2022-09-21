Healthy wide receivers are not easy to find in Tampa.

The team’s first injury report of the week features five wide receivers who were limited in practice or out of action altogether. That group does not include Mike Evans, who is suspended for this week’s game against the Packers.

Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) were both out of practice after missing last Sundays’ win over the Saints. The team said that Godwin’s injury was less serious than they originally thought, but that’s of little relief as long as he remains out of action.

Breshad Perriman (knee), Scotty Miller (calf), and Russell Gage (hamstring) made up the contingent of limited participants. Jaelon Darden and Kaylon Geiger, who was signed off the practice squad, are the only active roster wideouts who aren’t on the report. Cole Beasley and Deven Thompkins are on the practice squad.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) and tight end Cade Otten (personal) were also out of practice and Hicks is expected to miss a month as a result of his injury.

Julio Jones, Chris Godwin out of practice for Bucs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk