Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley will play vs. Packers in Week 4

The odds are stacked against the Atlanta Falcons (0-3) in their Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers (3-0) on Monday night.

Both starting safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal are out. Falcons first-round pick A.J. Terrell is on the COVID-19 list. Nickel CB Darqueze Dennard is on the injured reserve for three weeks and defensive end Takk McKinley will miss his second game in a row.

There was finally some good news Monday morning, though. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, both wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley will play after being listed as questionable on the injury report.

#Falcons WRs Julio Jones (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (ankle) — both listed as questionable — will play tonight against the #Packers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2020





Ridley leads the league in receiving yards per game (116.3), and has the second-most touchdown receptions (4) after three weeks. As for Jones, who missed last week’s game, he has 11 catches for 181 yards.

Against Green Bay’s high-powered offense led by QB Aaron Rodgers and RB Aaron Jones, Atlanta will need to put up points. Check back before tonight’s kickoff for the official inactives list.

