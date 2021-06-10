Julio Jones calls his trade from the Falcons a “mutual agreement”

It wasn’t that long ago — less than two years — that Falcons owner Arthur Blank last publicly proclaimed that he expected Julio Jones “to be a Falcon for life.” The star receiver became a Titan earlier this week.

The Falcons, who have a new General Manager and a new head coach, got some much needed cap room by trading Jones.

The Falcons’ all-time leading receiver in catches and touchdowns said the parting was mutual.

“Yeah, that’s me and the Falcons we have an agreement at the end of the day,” Jones said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We discussed everything. We just made the decision. It was just cut and dry. There was nothing toward football. It’s business. So, you just had to accept whatever happens, happens. Like I said, it was a mutual agreement on it. We just split up.”

The Falcons selected Jones with the sixth overall choice in 2011, and he played in Atlanta for 10 seasons. The team fired Dan Quinn after five games last season, but Jones said that was not a factor in his desire to leave Atlanta.

“No, no,” Jones said. “It wasn’t (anything) to do with Dan Quinn or the firing of Dan Quinn or anything like that. It was just that, like I said, we came to an agreement. We made the decision, and we are here now. I’m here in Nashville. I’m excited to be here. Expect big things from us just by our effort and the way we are going to play the game.”

