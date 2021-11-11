Titans receiver Julio Jones was not on the team’s practice report Wednesday. It was his first full practice since Oct. 15, and the first time he was off the injury report since Week 3.

He was back on it Thursday, with a limited practice because of his balky hamstring.

Jones has missed three games this season with his injury but played 43 offensive snaps last week and made four catches for 35 yards.

Receiver A.J. Brown (knee) had a full practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday. Linebacker Nick Dzubnar (knee) and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (back) also were upgraded to full participants.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (knee) and cornerback Chris Jackson (foot) were limited after missing Wednesday’s session.

Fullback Tory Carter (hip), safety Dane Cruikshank (knee), outside linebacker Harold Landry (hamstring), linebacker David Long (hamstring), cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) remained out of practice.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan (knee) remained limited.

Offensive lineman Teair Tart (groin) and linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle) were downgraded to out after being limited Wednesday.

Julio Jones back on Titans’ injury report with limited practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk