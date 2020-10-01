Julio Jones back on practice field

The Falcons played without wide receiver Julio Jones in their third straight loss last Sunday, but it looks like their chances of getting him back in the lineup are trending in the right direction.

Jones was on the practice field Thursday as the Falcons worked to prepare for Monday night’s game against the Packers. Jones did not practice at all last week due to a hamstring injury before being listed as questionable and ultimately scratched from the lineup for the game against the Bears.

There’s always the chance that Jones could aggravate the injury in practice, so his status for Monday is far from set in stone despite the positive development on Thursday.

Russell Gage was also on the field after suffering a head injury last Sunday. Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) is also back at practice for the Falcons and that timing is good as Darqueze Dennard landed on injured reserve this week.

