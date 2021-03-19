Julija Stoliarenko collapsed twice during weigh-ins, fight with Julia Aliva canceled

Julija Stoliarenko was taken by stretcher to a hospital after collapsing twice while trying to weigh in on Friday. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Julija Stoliarenko’s fight with Julia Avila at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas this weekend is off after Stoliarenko collapsed twice while attempting to weigh in on Friday.

The women’s bantamweight fighter started to lose her balance while on the scale, and then stepped off before she fell backward into the UFC backdrop.

UFC fighter Julija Stoliarenko fainted on the scale moments ago during the weigh-ins. She was transported on a stretcher afterwards. No official word yet on her condition. pic.twitter.com/QnA4ofeq6L — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 19, 2021

Stoliarenko was helped over to a chair, and eventually made her way back to the scale in an attempt to weigh in a second time. She then made weight, but collapsed as she was stepping off the scale. Thankfully, a security guard caught her.

Stoliarenko was taken from the room on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital. Her bout with Avila was canceled due to “weight-cutting issues,” according to ESPN. It’s unclear why she was allowed to attempt to weigh in a second time.

Stoliarenko, 27, boasts a 9-4 record. She last fell to Yana Kunitskaya via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 174 in August, which snapped a previous five-fight win streak dating back to 2019. Aliva, 32, is currently 8-2 following her loss in September to Sijara Eubanks at UFC Fight Night 177.

Speedy recovery fellow Julia. Your health comes first, hopefully we see each other at another date. Prayers sister. 🐼💜 https://t.co/hppjJ6IrkT — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) March 19, 2021

