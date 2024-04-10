Twins top Dodgers 3-2 as Julien's homers give offense signs of life

The Twins scored only three runs in their series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, but they took down two notable streaks in the process.

Byron Buxton gave the offense their first hit with a runner in scoring position in a week, mercifully ending a drought that spanned 33 at-bats with an RBI single to left field in the third inning.

The second streak ended after Edouard Julien hit two homers, including the first of his career against a lefthanded pitcher, while Carlos Correa and Christian Vázquez combined on some defensive wizardry to snap the Twins' four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory at Target Field.

It was a small step forward for a slumping Twins offense, but three runs were all they needed with the way they pitched and played defense.

Julien, who entered with three hits in 28 at-bats, doubled his season's hit total by the fifth inning Wednesday. He hit a leadoff homer off Dodgers righty Bobby Miller, the third leadoff homer of his career, after the Twins trailed by a run before their first chance to step into the batter's box.

In the third inning, Julien and Correa hit back-to-back singles. Hitless with runners in scoring position during the club's five-game homestand, Buxton came through when he lined an elevated slider into left field.

Julien delivered his third hit of the afternoon with a solo homer off lefthander Alex Vesia in the fifth inning, the ball traveling an estimated nine more feet to left field. It was Julien's first career homer off a lefty pitcher and just his second extra-base hit against a lefty in 52 career plate appearances.

Three hits, three runs and a leadoff man who looked like himself again.

Chris Paddack recovered after a rough start to his first inning. Three of the first four batters he faced reached base, which included an RBI double from Tesoscar Hernández down the first-base line, but he stranded two runners in scoring position with a slow comebacker to the mound and an infield popup.

Max Muncy launched a solo homer off Paddack to lead off the fourth inning, but five Twins relievers combined to pitch 4⅓ scoreless innings with an assist to their defense.

Leading by a run in the seventh inning, Freddie Freeman hit a two-out double into the right-field corner with Shohei Ohtani on first base. Ohtani, a quick runner, was about three steps past first base when Correa fired a relay throw from the outfield grass, about 40 feet behind the first-base bag.

Correa's 92-mph throw was a perfect strike in front of the plate. Ohtani was out, a safe call overturned after a quick replay review, and the Twins' lead was intact.

The picture-perfect relay throw came one inning after Vázquez threw out James Outman attempting to steal second base with an acrobatic tag from Correa. Vázquez has thrown out three baserunners in seven attempts this year.