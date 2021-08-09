Julie Smith elected Georgia Municipal Association first VP

Aug. 9—ATLANTA — Tifton Mayor Julie Smith was elected first vice president of the Georgia Municipal Association during the association's annual convention on Aug. 8. She is now in line to become president of the 500-plus member city organization in 2022.

Smith, who founded Advantage Realty in 2007, has served on the Tifton City Council since 2015. She was elected as the first female mayor of Tifton in 2015. She has been a member of the GMA Board of Directors since 2015 and a member of the Executive Committee. Along with earning more than 90 hours of training through the Howard Holtz Leadership Institute, she also served on the GMA Training Board. In addition, she is a past member of the Member Services Advisory Council.

"Mayor Smith is well-respected by city officials around the state," GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson said. "She understands the issues cities face and the important role of GMA in supporting cities. We look forward to her continued leadership in this new role."

Also at the meeting, Perry Mayor Randall Walker was elected third vice president of the organization. He is now in line to become president of the organization in 2024.

Walker has been a member of the GMA Board of Directors, the association's Legislative Policy and COVID-19 Advisory Committee. He has previously served as chair of the Municipal Government Policy Committee, District 6 president and a member of the Member Services Advisory Council.

Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, nonprofit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to all of Georgia's 537 cities.