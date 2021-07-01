Julie Ertz speaks on the value of sleep and recovery in being an elite athlete
USWNT midfielder and two-time World Cup Champion Julie Ertz joined Yahoo Sports to talk about training with her husband, Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz, during the pandemic. Ertz also explains how Sleep Number has helped her to get better nightly recovery that allows her to perform her best on the pitch.