Julianna Pena lashes out following Amanda Nunes’ retirement at UFC 289: ‘Wtf was that’

The second Amanda Nunes laid her gloves on the canvas at UFC 289, Julianna Pena saw a trilogy disappear - and she wasn't happy about it.

Pena lashed out on Twitter following Nunes' retirement from MMA following a dominant win over Irene Aldana at Rogers Arena.

Aldana was Nunes' second scheduled opponent after a broken rib forced Pena to withdraw from Saturday's pay-per-view event. That turned out to be a fateful decision as Nunes used the triumphant moment to step away from the sport as a two-division UFC champion.

"I'll take that as a compliment," Pena initially wrote before her tone shifted.

"I scared you so bad into retirement," Pena followed up. "Personally, congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that?"

Things only got more personal as the news sunk in.

"Canadians don't boo, they just walked out quietly before the fight was over," Pena wrote, adding the hashtags "snoozefest," "terrible," "stinker," and "ducking."

Pena shocked the world in 2021 with an upset of Nunes to claim the bantamweight belt. But in their next meeting, it was one way traffic for "The Lioness," who battered and bloodied her rival en route to a unanimous decision via scores of 50-45, 50-44, 50-43.

On Saturday, Nunes improved on that tally with a pair of 50-44 scores and one 50-43 mark. That was good enough to go out on a high note – and hand Pena a bunch of sour grapes.

