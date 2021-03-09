Julianna Pena done with Amanda Nunes saying ‘one more,’ calls for Mother’s Day weekend clash

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nolan King
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Julianna Pena is done with hearing “one more” from UFC double champion Amanda Nunes and thinks the time has finally come for her first crack at gold.

Due to the way things have played out, Pena (10-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC) thinks Nunes (21-4 MMA, 14-1 UFC) can’t deny her a matchup much longer. Nunes defeated Megan Anderson by first-round submission Saturday at UFC 259 and was swiftly called out by Pena, who currently sits at No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie women’s bantamweight rankings.

Many of the competitors in front of Pena already had their cracks at gold or are in the midst of circumstances that would disqualify them from a shot. Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm both lost to Nunes in the past. Irene Aldana is hurt and coming off a loss.

That leaves Aspen Ladd, Yana Kunitskaya, and Pena as fresh challenges for the champion. Pena is adamant she is the best and most realistic option of the three names. Styles make fights, and Pena believes her skill set is a good foil for that of the current champion.

“I’m 9-2 in the UFC, and Amanda has one more victory than I do,” Pena told MMA Junkie on Monday. “I’ve been fighting in this UFC division just as long as she has. … I feel like stylistically, I’m the worst possible matchup for her. I’m her kryptonite. I do believe that she knows that because every time I fight, she always says, ‘One more, and you’ve got to fight one more, and you’ve got to fight one more.’ It’s like, you didn’t make Felicia Spencer fight one more. You didn’t make Megan Anderson fight one more. You didn’t make Holly fight one more, but for some reason, I’ve got to fight one more.

“There is really no one else. She’s actually cleaned out the division? She hasn’t fought me. She hasn’t fought a fighter like me. I definitely think that it’s very clear that she doesn’t want to fight me. Stylistically, I’m the worst possible matchup for her.”

Related

Dana White says UFC will keep women's featherweight division alive if Amanda Nunes wants to defend title

Coach Ray Longo puzzled by hatred after Aljamain Sterling's UFC 259 title win: 'I don't make the f*cking rules'

Pena accused Nunes of avoiding fights against her since 2017. Over time, “The Venezuelan Vixen” has built the opinion the champion is purposely and intentionally dodging the opportunity.

“She’s going to say whatever she can to continue to skate by and hold onto her belt as long as possible,” Pena said. “She doesn’t want to fight me. I won seven a row, and she didn’t want to fight me. … She fought Miesha (Tate) and won the belt, and ever since then she’s been fighting nothing but strikers. That’s not for any other reason other than the fact she doesn’t want to fight somebody that can actually threaten her and put her in a threatening position to where she could lose the belt. She knows that person is me.”

With UFC president Dana White voicing his consideration of the matchup being next, Pena thinks she’s the most likely next challenger. Women’s featherweight might be largely barren, but Pena says 135 pounds has at least one viable contender left. To Pena, a winner of two of her most recent three outings, she wants her first UFC title shot to happen May 8.

“She’s ready to go, I’m ready to go,” Pena said. “I don’t see why we couldn’t fight each other next, albeit next there’s pretty much no one else I can think of that has made themselves available for her to fight. I definitely think it’s my turn. It’s my time, and I don’t see why we shouldn’t be fighting next on May 8.”

Mother’s Day is May 9. Both Nunes and Pena have daughters, so a May 8 showdown would make sense to Pena. Perhaps given the motherly circumstances and the title on the line, the fight could be a headliner for a UFC on ABC show, she proposed.

“I definitely think that it’s great that we’re both moms,” Pena said. “That’s why I think that on Mother’s Day would be a perfect time for all of this to happen. There’s no better time than live on ABC on Mother’s Day.”

To see the full interview with Pena, check out the video below.

Recommended Stories

  • Amanda Nunes just killed the UFC women’s featherweight division | Spinning Back Clique

    Amanda Nunes just killed the UFC women's featherweight division | Spinning Back Clique

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • Aljamain Sterling responds to critics of UFC 259 title win: ‘You guys are the actors’

    Aljamain Sterling has snapped back at anyone accusing him of overselling Petr Yan's illegal knee at UFC 259 to win the bantamweight title.

  • Professors wore Confederate gear and took noose to college party in Alabama, photos show

    The university is investigating.

  • Acquisition of troubled Isaiah Wilson fits what the Dolphins have done under Brian Flores

    The Miami Dolphins were the only team outside the AFC South to offer the Tennessee Titans a draft pick for offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, according to an NFL source familiar with the agreed-upon trade.

  • Tom Brady praises UCLA softball star Maya Brady as 'by far' the most dominant athlete in their family after niece hits home run

    Maya Brady blasted a home run for the Bruins Sunday, prompting her NFL superstar uncle to call her "the most dominant athlete in the Brady family."

  • Asher-Smith takes aim at double standards in sports marketing

    The 25-year-old, a triple European gold medallist who holds British records in 100 and 200 metres, said that while marketing campaigns involving elite female athletes had improved in recent years, efforts were still needed to "speed it up".

  • The Players Championship: Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

    From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's everything you need to know for the first round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

  • Dave Gettleman: Giants have to decide whether to pick up Saquon Barkley’s fifth year option

    Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman indicated today that it’s not a sure thing he’ll pick up the fifth-year option on running back Saquon Barkley‘s contract. Despite Giants owner John Mara saying in January that he wants Barkley to be a Giant for a long time, Gettleman said today that Barkley’s recovery from a torn ACL [more]

  • Les Miles out at Kansas, Rush Propst rats out Bama & UGA, Eyes of Texas report

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde teach a master class on investigative reporting as audio surfaced this week featuring embattled high school coach Rush Propst accusing Georgia and Alabama of paying recruits. Will this lead to NCAA sanctions? Les Miles was let go this week after sexual assault allegations surfaced from his time coaching LSU. How does AD Jeff Long still have a job at KU? We also chat the report the University of Texas released on the Eyes of Texas alma mater as well as an ominous space hurricane popping up over the North Pole.

  • What's on TV Wednesday: 'Chicago Med'; COVID-19 specials

    What's on TV tonight, Wednesday, March 10: "Chicago Med" on NBC; COVID-19 specials on MSNBC and the CW, and more.

  • Three Professors in Alabama Placed on Leave After Photos Emerge of Them With Racist Props and Costumes

    Three professors at the University of South Alabama have been placed on leave following surfaced photos of them wearing and holding racist symbols.

  • Cowboys News: Dak is back, potential FA signings, tight end situation

    Who are possible signings to help the CB position? How competitive will the tight end position be? Any ideas for an injury prone OL?

  • UFC Fight Night 187: Make your predictions for Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

    We want your predictions for Saturday's UFC Fight Night 187 event in Las Vegas.

  • Packers want to keep Aaron Jones, but not at top-tier running back pay

    The Packers decided not to place the franchise tag on running back Aaron Jones, but multiple reports say they still want to re-sign him. However, the offer they’re making him doesn’t appear to be one he would accept. Jones has been offered “more than $9 million per year” from the Packers, according to Ian Rapoport [more]

  • Why Tompkins Financial (TMP) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Tompkins Financial (TMP) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • NBA trade deadline: What each team could (or should) do

    With the NBA trade deadline less than three weeks away, teams will use this time off to figure what direction they should go and what kind of deals they'd like to do. This upcoming trade deadline will be the first to precede the newly implemented ...

  • Dak Prescott's future with the Cowboys is secure. Now the hard part begins

    Jerry Jones is now spending a big chunk of the salary cap on a franchise QB. And Prescott is no longer a plucky underdog. Can both parties rise to the challenge of winning a Super Bowl?

  • Seattle Seahawks' season ticket holder letter does not mention Russell Wilson

    Its all a matter of how you look at it

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)