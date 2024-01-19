Who is Julian Sayin? Why Alabama 5-star QB entered transfer portal after Nick Saban retirement

The past several days have been filled with turnover for the Alabama football program.

Since introducing Kalen DeBoer on Saturday as its new coach, replacing the legendary and recently retired Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide has experienced significant roster fluctuation, with more than a dozen players entering the transfer portal, some of whom have already committed to other programs.

What’s unfolding at Alabama isn’t unusual after a college football coaching change, particularly in the age of the one-time transfer exemption when players can go elsewhere without enduring the penalty of sitting out for one season.

Still, a focus will remain on the Tide as it acclimates to life following the exit of the most accomplished coach in the history of the sport.

On Friday, Alabama lost one of its most notable and highest-profile players yet.

Newly arrived quarterback Julian Sayin, a five-star recruit who was rated as one of the top players nationally in the 2024 class, has entered the transfer portal, as the Tuscaloosa News confirmed Friday.

While 6-foot-1, 195-pound Sayin has yet to throw a pass in college, he joined the program in December and has already enrolled at the university.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sayin:

Why did Julian Sayin enter the transfer portal?

Sayin’s decision comes after Saban’s retirement on Jan. 10. ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reported that Sayin’s rationale for initiating the transfer process is tied to Saban’s departure as he had committed to the Tide to play for Saban.

On Thursday, Alabama landed a commitment from transfer quarterback Austin Mack, who heads to Tuscaloosa after one season at Washington under DeBoer. The 6-foot-6, 226-pound Mack was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. He’ll be a redshirt freshman next season for the Tide.

Julian Sayin Alabama commitment

Perhaps one sign of Sayin’s deep connection to Saban and the former Tide coach’s role in bringing the five-star quarterback aboard was how long he had been committed to Alabama.

Sayin committed to the Tide on Nov. 2, 2022 and held to that verbal pledge for more than a year before arriving on campus. He signed with the program on Dec. 20, the first day of college football’s early signing period.

The Carlsbad, California, native was even practicing with the team ahead of its appearance in the Rose Bowl.

Julian Sayin 247 recruiting ranking

Sayin wasn’t just a five-star recruit. He was ranked among a small handful of the top players in his class.

Sayin was rated by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings as the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 1 prospect in talent-rich California in the 2024 recruiting class. According to those same rankings, Sayin was the No. 5 player overall in the 2024 class, behind only wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State), defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (Missouri), cornerback Ellis Robison IV (Georgia) and wide receiver Cam Coleman (Auburn).

He chose Alabama over Ohio State and Texas, among others. Sayin had scholarship offers from 25 different programs.

Julian Sayin stats

Sayin finished his career at Carlsbad High School with 7,824 passing yards, 85 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions.

As a senior last year, he threw for 2,347 yards, 24 touchdowns and only one interception while completing 74.5% of his passes. He also had 186 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Alabama quarterback depth chart

Even without Sayin, the Tide is set to bring back quarterback Jalen Milroe, who helped lead the team to an SEC championship and a College Football Playoff appearance last season.

Other quarterbacks on the Alabama roster include Mack, Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan and Cade Carruth.

